4 Things Winnipeg Could Spend It’s Current Budget Surplus On

It has recently been reported that the City of Winnipeg is reporting a $14.2 million dollar surplus in its general revenue for the 2017-18 annual budget. Many people don’t know but if the if the General Revenue Fund reports a surplus at year-end, it will be transferred to the Financial Stabilization Reserve. That fund is called the rainy day fund and is “a pot of money set aside to ensure the city is capable of dealing with unforeseen financial hardship.” There was also news about Winnipeg transit having a surplus of 12.8 million dollars as well – the transit surplus is calculated separately and doesn’t impact the $14.2 million General Revenue Fund surplus. That is a total of $27 million dollars in revenue surplus for Winnipeg – how would you spend it?

4 Ideas for Winnipeg City Council

With all this money surplus flying around, I think it is important for us to think about what we need as citizens of Winnipeg, and what would make our community safer and our families more healthy.

What would you spend the surpluses on? Should we just be sending these dollars into the rainy day fund, or do we have some urgent needs that we could easily start addressing today? I am looking forward to the leadership from Winnipeg city council on directing these funds responsibly!

